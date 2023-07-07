Ben Carson, Kumuyi inspired me – UTME top scorer, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, the student who scored the highest in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), said she was inspired by the American neurosurgeon, Dr Ben Carson, and the founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi.

Umeh disclosed this while speaking in a interview on Arise Television on Friday.

Recall that the news of the UTME top scorer has generated controversies over the past week, after another UTME candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, claimed she scored the highest with 362 marks.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which organises UTME, has established Ejikeme’s claim a fraud and authenticated Umeh’s 360 marks as the highest for the year.

But, during her interview on Arise TV, the student of Deeper Life High School in Mowe, Lagos, said early preparation for the exam was critical to her outstanding UTME performance.

Umeh said she started preparing for the examination immediately she commenced her SS3 class, and reviewed past questions to familiarise herself with the system.

The Anambra indigene also commended her school and dedicated teachers for organising classes and mock exams which helped with her performance.

On her reading culture, Umeh said she read for an average of six hours a day leading up to the day of the examination.

She said, “Despite his background, Dr Ben Carson has achieved so much. I think I’ve read all his books. When I read those those books, I feel so inspired.

“Pastor Kumuyi is my greatest role model. He’s the proprietor of my school and we have Deeper Life services in my school.

“Any time he comes up on stage to preach, I’m always awed by how he carries himself and isn’t afraid to say what needs to be said.

“I’ve not met him personally, but I will really like to.”

Umeh plans to study chemical engineering at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, but also said she’s still open to other options.

The wonderkid also disclosed her plan to move abroad for further education after her first degree.