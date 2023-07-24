BBNaija All Stars:  Mercy Eke wins immunity

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has won immunity from this week’s nominations in the ongoing reality show.

Mercy Eke, who popular as Lambo, won the immunity on Monday, following a hide-and-seek game.

All 20 housemates in the BBNaija All Stars house were made to search for two black envelopes hidden in the house.

Few minutes into the game, Mercy Eke found an envelope first under the rug in the sitting room.

The content of Mercy’s envelope reads, “Congratulations, you have won immunity from this week’s nominations.”

Meanwhile, a second envelope hidden in the house as well was found by Frodd behind the Head of House chair. But, Seyi claimed he found it first.

The inscription in the second black envelope reads, “better luck next time.”

But, for flouting Biggie’s rule, Kiddwaya, Tolanibaj and Princess were disqualified from the search.