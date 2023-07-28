Bandits kill officer, 5 soldiers, policeman, 20 vigilantes in Zamfara ambush

…2 soldiers missing in action

By Kingsley Omonobi

An officer and five soldiers, policeman and 20 members of vigilante groups have been killed by armed bandits in Zamfara state.

The vigilantes were fighting alongside troops when they ambushed and killed by the bandits while conducting foot patrols to rid the state of bandits’ camps and enclaves.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who confirmed the killing yesterday in a statement, titled ”Bandits sustain casualties while attacking troops of FOB Kango on patrol,” also said two soldiers had been declared missing in action

Buba said: “On July 24, 2023, bandits attacked troops of Sect 1 FOB Kango while on foot patrol.

“The troops repelled the attack, inflicting casualties on the bandits. Troops, however, sustained casualties in the process as follows: Killed in action were one officer, five soldiers, one NPF personnel and 20 vigilantes that joined the troops to repel the attack.

“Two soldiers are also missing in action. The corpses of the deceased were deposited at Yerima Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau in Zamfara State.

“Specific details of the deceased are being withheld until completion of administrative procedures to notify their families.

“Search and rescue operation for the missing soldiers is still in progress. The FOB has been beefed up, following the threats of reprisal by the bandits due to the casualties they sustained.

Troops are poised for further offensive against the bandits.”