Bafarawa charges leaders on Food security, warns on looming dangers

Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa an elder statesman and former Governor of Sokoto State, has warned that, things might continue to grow worst in the near future if measures are not taken to address the situation of rural urban migration in the northwest sub region .



The former Governor made the statement Sunday on the high degree of insecurity, especially in the rural communities across the country, submitted that, should the tragedy continues unabated, Nigeria and Nigerians would be forced to experience negative consequences afterwards.



Bafarawa who is also a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), says Nigeria is likely to face food security, rural-urban migration, more out of school situation for school age children and hydra-headed insecurity as a result of the activities of bandits and other criminal gangs now preventing farmers from accessing their farm lands.



He noted that no part of Nigeria is immune to the glaring threat of terrorists masquerading as bandits at the moment, .

He affirmed that the high level of inscurity orchestrated by the terrorists have gotten to it’s peak and getting out of hands.

” without mincing words I can tell you that, insecurity is at its peak in Nigeria as it is now. And should the trend continues unabated, Nigeria is likely to face food security soon in addition to wanton in security of lives of the citizens.



“”Now, it has gotten to a point that farmers are levied, disallowed or banned completely from accessing ther farms if they are unable to meet up with the conditions set by these terrorists.



“”We should join hands to put more efforts in halting the high level of insecurity because it will lead to food security, forced millions from their ancestral homes, thereby increasing rural-urban migration and jacked up out of school situation by over half a million”.



“‘The top most priority of every common man in Nigeria today is how to feed himself and his family and not about who becomes the Senate President or holds any other political office.



” I urge leaders that are given responsibilities of the nation to take it very serious before it is too late. Let the government believe that there is a challenge. And admitting that the challenge is high, is the first step towards addressing it”.



Bafarawa further admitted that the present level of insecurity in Nigeria cannot be automatically resolved. He however admonished government at all levels and particularly, the federal government to be serious with the security situation.



“‘No doubt, Nigeria is been confronted with lots of problems, but it has to be addressed one after the other. Let politicians stop their honeymoon and remember that their is serious problem looming ahead””.says Bafarawa.