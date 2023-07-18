APM Terminals, NDLEA raise awareness on drug addiction, stigma

By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has collaborated with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in commemorating the 2023 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, otherwise known as World Drug Day.



The day which aims to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse, was themed, “People First: Stop Stigma And Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention”.

The aim of this year’s campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy; providing evidence-based, voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritizing prevention; and leading with compassion.



Speaking during an event in Apapa to mark the day, Health and Safety Manager at APM Terminals Apapa, Felix Ugwuagbo, said the company is partnering with NDLEA as part of its contribution to creating awareness about the negative impact of stigma and discrimination on people who use drugs and their families.

He said with counseling, encouragement and support from family members and the society, drug users can overcome their addiction and lead meaningful lives.

Also speaking at the event, NDLEA Commander, Apapa Special Area Command, Udotong Noah Essien, said the agency offers education and rehabilitation to drug users.

“We do not just castigate people who abuse drugs but we do our work creatively with distinction and honour. Our role is to make positive impact in our towns, cities and states so that our nation will be a better place to live and work in. To this effect, we have declared war against drug abuse by bringing you all to join in the revolution,” he said.