APC Govs, NWC meet ahead of Caucus/NEC meetings

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the meetings of its National Caucus and the National Executive Committee NEC slated for next week, the National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC as well as governors of the party are to meet this Tuesday.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not immediately known, it is however scheduled for 1pm at the NWC Hall of the Buhari House National Secretariat of the party.

There were speculations that the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC initiated the meeting to get the buy-in of the governors ahead of the National Caucus and NEC meetings.

It was also gathered that the meeting is aimed at getting the governors to endorse a yet-to-be approved audit report submitted to the NWC by an external audit firm engaged by Senator Adamu.

Vanguard learned that the move to secure an unanimous NWC approval of the audit report suffered a hitch during its last NWC meeting when it was presented, as members of the committee demanded that the Secretariat ought to have provided them with copies of the report before the meeting to enable proper deliberations.

The NWC is required by the APC Constitution to present the party’s audit report to the highest decision-making organ (NEC) of the party at its meeting.

A member of the NWC who confirmed the meeting in confidence said, “Yes a meeting of NWC and PGF has been conveyed through a 4-line notice of a meeting as posted on our platform today. The meeting is slated for tomorrow, Tuesday 4th July 2023 at the party Secretariat by 1 p.m.”

Asked about the agenda of the meeting, he simply said, “As usual, the notice, a four-line message is without any agenda on it. Maybe when we meet tomorrow we shall know the agenda.”

While efforts to get the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka to speak on the planned meeting were unsuccessful as he neither returned calls or messages sent to his phone, it was not immediately clear if the party would attempt any discussion with regards to majority leadership positions in the National Assembly.