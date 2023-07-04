Anambra residents ignore Simon Ekpa’s one week lockdown of S/East

By Vincent Ujumadu

RESIDENTS of Anambra State have ignored the one week sit at home order by the self acclaimed Biafra agitator resident in Finland, Mr. Simon Ekpa.

Simon Ekpa had last week issued a notice for the sit at home in protest against what he called the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In the notice, Ekpa declared Monday a total lockdown, Tuesday as no movement, Wednesday for sit at home, Thursday for opening of markets, Friday as don’t come outside day, Saturday as ghost town day and Sunday as stay indoors day.

But the city of Awka and other towns in Anambra State were bubbling yesterday as there was movement and people were going about their businesses.

The senator representing Anambra South, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah had weekend thrown a challenge to Ekpa, warning him and his followers to stay away from his senatorial zone, insisting that the senatorial zone had stopped the sit at home with immediate effect.

At a meeting with his constituents in Nnewi, Ubah however gave the hope that Kanu would soon be released.

He lamented that Ekpa has been enforcing his sit-at-home order on the Igbo for many years despite the huge misfortune and hardship that came with it.

Ubah said: “ Enough is enough. We have cooperated to obey the sit-at-home order all this while, but we have also found out that we are losing our economic base, jobs and business opportunities.

“As the representative of the good people of Anambra South senatorial district, I deem it fit to say we will not continue to have the sit-at-home

“ Henceforth, every business area in Nnewi shall be open for business. We have our men, we have our system. I know saboteurs will try to sabotage our efforts, but we have resolved to fight any aggressor that will come into this town.

“His state, Ebonyi, is an All Progressives Congress (APC) state and he has never for one day mentioned it. Ebonyi doesn’t observe sit-at-home.

”They say charity begins at home. He must observe the sit-at-home in Ebonyi State before starting to mention Anambra State or Nnewi. He has seen Anambra or Nnewi as a fertile place for his dubious enterprise. I’m telling you Simon Ekpa, be careful.”

“He is there in Finland contesting for councilorship or whatever, he goes to work on Mondays but he wants to ridicule us.

“He wants my people to continue to suffer deprivation because he has communication gadgets to run his propaganda

“If Ekpa and those working with him should mention sit-at-home again, they should come down to Nigeria to show the people where they have their industries and offices that were also closed and affected during every sit-at-home.”