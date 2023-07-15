Alumni hold 25th anniversary, award Scholarships, prizes to students

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Amidst pomp and pageantry, the old students of Akure Secondary Commercial School, Akure, Ondo State, celebrated their 25th anniversary of graduating from the school.

The 1998 set of the renowned school also gave out prizes and scholarships to outstanding students as well as held a thanksgiving service to commemorate the silver jubilee which attracted many big wigs from all walks of life.

Speaking at the event, Engr. Martins Famadeji, the chairman planning committee of the anniversary, said that the rationale behind the celebration was to encourage extant students in the school to be focused and add more vigor in their academic pursuit.

Famadeji said that “There is no school like Akure Secondary Commercial, I am proud of that.

“When we were here as students, we competed with some other schools that have name and we defeated them both in written and oral”.

“It doesn’t matter if you have failed before, what matters most is for you to stand up and try again, keep moving and be focused, you can always do better.

” The struggle continues, do not stop the race of success until you are classified among the greatest”.

While advising the parents to always monitor their children, Famadeji urged the students to always be receptive during teaching in school and at their various homes.

An alumnus, Barrister Adeola Oyinlade, noted that the students should count themselves lucky for witnessing the historical event, advising that it is imperative for them to make hay while the sun shines.

Oyinlade advised that “Do not let anything disturb you scope of expansion, always believe in yourselves, education pays.

“Build your confidence, faith and hope in God. Start drawing your blueprints and work towards it, review your mistakes and work on it, do self development, do not read to pass but study to know and choose your friends wisely”.

Responding, the principal of the school, Mrs Omosile Akinbohun, extolled the good virtues of the old students for giving back to the school despite the current economic realities in the country.

Akinbohun said: “I’m proud of you because if you do not come here to do this, no one will question you. Your coming will inspire the students, they will be able to take a clue that good things can still come out of them”.

The head prefect of the school, Samuel Awe, appreciated the selfless efforts of the alumni, noting that their good works will remain evergreen in the school.

While expressing his unrestrained happiness, Emmanuel Olupitan, a beneficiary of the scholarship, said he was touched by the spirited gesture, while he prayed for the elevation of the donors.

Other highlights of the event included presentation of prizes to students and items to the school, career talks and presentation of scholarships to Deborah Ayeni, a JSS3 student and Emmanuel Olupitan, an SS2 student by Living Spring Ministry.