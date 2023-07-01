Alamutu becomes Commissioner of Police in Ogun

The Ogun command of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Saturday in Abeokuta announced the appointment of Abiodun Alamutu as the new Commissioner of Police in the state.

SP Omolola Odutola, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a statement, said Alamutu who is the 36th Commissioner of Police in the state took over from AIG Olanrewaju Oladimeji.

“He joined the NPF on May 18, 1992, and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Lagos State University.

“He proceeded to Gwoza Maiduguri in 1993 for the Police Mobile Force, Anti-riot and Tactical Maneuvering Training,” the PPRO said.

Odutola stated that the new Commissioner of Police attended several development courses as stipulated by the NPF.

She added that Alamutu is presently an active member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, U.S.

“Since his appointment in 1992 into the NPF, Alamutu has served in most of the states, even in the toughest terrain as a seasoned officer of repute.

“He has on the job garnered both administrative and operational experiences over the years,” Odutola said.