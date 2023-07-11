Akwa Utd reach Naija Super 8 semi-finals, Rivers Utd crash

By John Egbokhan

Akwa Utd are the first team to qualify for the semi-final of the Naija Super 8 tournament, following a 1-0 victory over Rivers United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Having beaten Yobe Desert Stars 2-1 in a Group B game on a rainy Saturday, Akwa United yesterday picked up from where they stopped as they ground out a hard-fought win over fellow team from the South south conference Rivers United.

Uche Collins scored the decisive goal in the 58th minute for Akwa United, who are wild card entrants. The result ensured Akwa United’s qualification for the last four stage, having picked maximum six points from two games, while sadly ending Rivers United’s chances of reaching the next round of the biggest off season football tournament..

Speaking post-match, Akwa United coach, Fatai Osho, said “this victory is a good one for us. The aim was to qualify for the semi-finals. Now it is time to get more from the competition by going for the cup. If you are in the semi-finals, you have the chance to win. Now we have the opportunity to give other players a chance to show what they can do in the last match.

Rivers United are yet to record any point in the tournament, having lost their opening game to Lobi Stars, who fought back from a goal deficit to triumph 2-1 in injury time.

In the earlier match of the day, Lobi Stars were held to a barren draw by Yobe Desert Stars. Lobi have four points from two games and need a draw from their last group game to advance to the semifinals, while Yobe Desert Stars are on a point and must win their final match Rivers United while hoping Lobi lose to Akwa United to stand any chance of qualifying.