Akpabio clarifies reasons behind ‘let the poor breathe’ motion 

Senate President, Akpabio

By Biodun Busari

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said he did not make a mockery of the motion “let the poor breathe” made in an hilarious manner at the plenary session last Tuesday.

Akpabio, at the plenary, early last week, while seeking the ‘ayes’ of the Senate to stop the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and distribution companies (DisCos) from increasing tariff, sarcastically presented the motion moved by Senator Akintunde Abiodun, representing Oyo senatorial district.

The manner in which the motion adopted as the senators burst into laughter, was viewed as insensitive to Nigerians, which attracted a barrage of criticisms.

Reacting to the criticisms from Nigerians, the Senate President, in a statement dated 27 July, posted on Friday, said it was unintentional to insult the people, adding he was aware of the hardships resulting from the high cost of living.

He said the motive behind the “let the poor breathe” “was to firmly reject any plan of increasing electricity tariffs for Nigerians, considering the ongoing economic challenges that Nigerians are faced with.”

According to the statement by the media unit of the Senate, “We are deeply concerned about the negative tilting of a very harmless statement by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, about his deep concern and that of the Senate on the plight of the ordinary Nigerians as a result of the prevailing economic situation in the country.

“The statement ‘Let The People Breathe’ made during the Plenary on 26th July 2023, was made by Senator Akintunde Abiodun while speaking on the motion to halt the planned electricity tariff hike.”

It further assured Nigerian populace that the Red Chamber cannot trivialise important national issues, and affirmed that the lawmakers cannot make a mockery of the challenges confronting the people.

It continued, “We want to assure the general public that all matters discussed during Senate sessions are of utmost importance and are treated with great seriousness by the President of the Senate and his Distinguished colleagues

“It is crucial to clarify that the intentions of the mover of the motion and the comments of the President of the Senate were never to make light of the hardships, suffering and economic challenges faced by Nigerians at this critical juncture.

“The purpose of the proposal was to firmly reject any plan of increasing electricity tariffs for Nigerians, considering the ongoing economic challenges that Nigerians are faced with.

“The primary focus of the current National Assembly under the Chairmanship of Senator Akpabio is on the implementation of effective and well-structured policies that truly benefit the people. He has repeatedly assured Nigerians that the current Senate will work for all Nigerians.

“The President of the Senate deeply empathises with Nigerians and has never considered the current economic crisis in the country as a matter of jest.

“His unwavering commitment lies in serving the best interests of the Nigerian people with the release of the ministerial list and the subsequent screening and swearing-in of the ministers, we have high hopes that the newly appointed officials will promptly address the challenges and bring the much needed relief and succour to all citizens thereby, easing the current hardship and pains experienced by Nigerians.”