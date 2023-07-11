Air fare up 34% in May — NBS

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The average fare paid by air passengers in Nigeria for specified routes single journey rose year-on-year, YoY, by 34.06 percent to N74,948.78 in May 2022.

But on a month-on-month, MoM, basis, the average fare paid by air passengers rose by a slim margin of 0.002 percent to N74,948.78 in May 2023, from N74,947.30 in April 2023.

In its report – Transport Fare Watch for May 2023 – obtained by Vanguard, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, also disclosed that the average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) rose YoY by 11 percent to N1,045 in May 2023, from N941.63 in the corresponding period of 2022.

On a MoM basis, the average fare paid for water transport rose by 1.39 percent to N1,045.15 in May 2023, from N1,030.83 in April 2023.

The report covered the following categories: bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity (state route) charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

According to the report, the average fare paid by bus commuters within the city per drop increased MoM by 0.23 percent to N649.59 in May 2023, from N648.12 recorded in April 2023 while it rose YoY by 11.66 percent to N649.59 in May 2023, from N581.79 in May 2022.

It stated that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop in May 2023 was N4,002.16, indicating an increase of 0.19 percent on a MoM basis compared to the N3,994.51 recorded in April 2023. On a YoY basis, this rose by 9.09 percent from N3,668.64 in May 2022.

Also, the average fare paid on Okada transportation in May 2023 increased by 0.49 percent to N464.55, from N462.29 recorded in April 2023. On a YoY basis, the fare rose by 11.30 percent to N 464.55 in May 2023, from N417.39 recorded in May 2022.

The NBS report stated: “On state profile analysis, Taraba state recorded the highest bus journey fare within the city (per drop constant route) in May 2023 with N870.00, followed by Bauchi with N810.04, while Borno recorded the least with N510.14. For intercity bus travel (state route charged per person fare), the highest fare was recorded in Abuja with N6,205.10, followed by Adamawa with N5,725.14, while the least was recorded in Kwara with N2,000.00.”