Ahmad Dangiwa, ex-MD of FMBN, Katsina gov aspirant named Tinubu’s minister 

A former CEO/MD of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FMBN, Ahmad Dangiwa, has been nominated by the President Bola Tinubu to serve as a minister in his administration.

He ran in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC primary election in May 2022 to seek the party’s ticket for the governorship election in Katsina state in 2023.

Dangiwa served as the Director General of Tinubu/Dikko campaign council in Katsina state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former MD/CEO of FMBN also served as the APC Transition council co-chairman.

Dangiwa is an accomplished architect and professor from Katsina state.

He has worked in the real estate, banking, development of infrastructure, and management fields for 30 years in both the private and governmental sectors.

Dangiwa graduated from Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria with an architectural bachelor’s degree, an architecture master’s degree, and an MBA. Also a graduate of the esteemed Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States, he is one of its alumni.

Dangiwa started his career with TRIAD Associates before moving on to become the manager partner of AM Design Consults, a company that provides consulting services for architectural and real estate development. Sahel mortgage financing limited and a building firm.

He was an expert in the field of mortgage financing. Gaining experience at Sahel Mortgage Finance Limited by moving up the ranks from property manager to head of credit control to manager of the mortgage banking division.

In addition to being a fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration (FICA) and the Institute of Strategic Customer Service and Trade Management (ICSTM), he is a member of other professional organizations.

Honorary senior members of the Nigerian chartered institute of bankers (CIBN) and the Nigerian chartered institute of loan and risk management (CILRM), respectively.

During his stint as the MD/CEO at the FMBN, Dangiwa launch a 40 billion FMBN Cities, an affordable housing project, which spread across the country.

The project, historically significant drove to increase the affordability of FMBN Housing products for the average Nigerian.

The following is included in the project: A reduction in the equity threshold for FMBN Housing loans; the creation of creative housing products to increase affordability.

The Diaspora mortgage loan was created under the direction of Arch Dangiwa to prevent Nigerians residing abroad from being taken advantage of by family or friends back home. The project also implemented the creation of an FMBN five-year strategy plan.

A family man, Dangiwa is happily married with kids, enjoys intellectual engagement, photography, and travel.