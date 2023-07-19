Afrobeats star, Rema features in commercial with Michael Jordan

By Efosa Taiwo

Afrobeats sensation, Rema has returned to the trending list after photos of him linking up with NBA legend, Michael Jordan in a new commercial surfaced.

In the star-studded photo, Rema alongside Chicago Bulls legend Jordan could be seen posing with several NBA players for the “JUMPMAN 23” advert.

Some of the iconic stars in the commercial included Luka Doncic, Gabby Williams, Teyana Taylor, Ryota Brown, Zion Williamson, and Jayson Tatum.

In February, Rema had alongside Burna Boy and Tems headlined the NBA All-star game halftime show.

The Afrobeats-themed event which took place in Utah, United States of America saw the trio further spread the ‘gospel’ of Africa’s most popular music genre on the global stage.