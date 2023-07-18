AFRICAST returns, promises to drive latest tech trends, innovations in broadcasting

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

After about four years on the sideline, apex conference of the broadcast sector, the International Conference of African Broadcasters, AFRICAST is back. This time around, the event will hold in Lagos.

The last time the biennial event held was in 2018 in Abuja, before the COVID-19 Pandemic put it off the shelf till today.However, the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, yesterday announced readiness to host the 2013 edition of the event, promising to use it drive latest technology trends and innovations in the broadcast ecosystem.

The Conference provides a platform for analyses and reviews of Africa’s broadcast perspective in relation to international best practices and standards.

Director General of NBC, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, while making the announcement in Lagos, said this edition of the event will happen in Lagos, because the state is not only the hub of broadcasting activities in Nigeria, but also provides a robust atmosphere to discuss and pursue international best practices in the broadcasting profession.

AFRICAST will hold October 24 to 26, 2023 with the theme: ‘Broadcast Content: Synergy, Finance and Market’ The event promises to unveil the unparalleled opportunities in technology for the best broadcast profession across Africa.

“Africast 2023 will showcase modern technologies, thought-provoking discussions, and networking opportunities to foster collaboration and drive innovation across various sectors” Ilelah said.

The event will feature a diverse range of sessions, exhibitions, and interactive experiences to cater to the interests and needs of attendees.

Array of notable speakers, industry experts, and renowned figures have been positioned to share their expertise, experiences, and insights during the convention.In the interest of having a revitalised Africast, NBC has attracted two partners, Broadcast Media Africa, BMA and Nigerian International Film & Tv Summit, NiFS.

BMA’s role is to project Africa’s broadcast and media industry to the world and bring the world to our industry.

While that of NiFS, is to provide a link between broadcasters and top class content creators and push narratives towards how to create relevant contents that will bridge the gap between what the old generations want to watch and what the new generation are tilting towards. The essence is to create the right balance and ensure the broadcast media serve the old and new generations a common bouquet.

Benjamin Pius of BMA said: “We have been providing platforms for organisations abroad to host robust discussions and better their economies, this is the time to bring it home. Time is long overdue to position the broadcast sector towards international best practices and we are ready to do our bit”.

Ijeoma Onah of NiFS said: “My worry is that there is a wide gulf between the contents now and what the new generation are looking out for. They are creating their o2n platforms and appear to be leaving us behind. If we don’t create a balance Nigeria, the broadcast sector will lose a sizeable chunk of followership.

The sector should focus more on content and not just infrastructure. While infrastructure is the vehicle, content is the fuel. Without fuel, no matter how posh the vehicle is, it can never move. That narrative is what we will push with Africast 2023″ she added.

Meanwhile key themes that will feature during the 3-days of Africast 2023 include: Broadcasting Technologies and Innovation: Showcasing the latest advancements in broadcasting technologies ‘All-About-Content: Exploring the evolving landscape of content production, distribution and monetisation Film Showcase and Screenings: Promoting and showcasing the talents of African filmmakers.

“Connectivity and Infrastructure: Exploring the advancements in broadband and satellite communications to deliver digital content to African households.

“Multichannel Distribution and OTT Platforms: Examining the rise of streaming platforms, technology and services Advertising and Content Monetisation: Innovative models and effective monetisation strategies for broadcasters and content creators.

“Media Ethics and Regulatory Landscape: Addressing issues with media ethics, content regulation “Africast 2023 will feature distinguished speakers, industry experts, and renowned figures sharing their expertise, experiences, and insights during the convention. “In addition to the informative sessions, attendees will have ample opportunities to connect, network, and engage with professionals and industry leaders across Africa and beyond. “We are excited to present Africast 2023, an exceptional gathering that celebrates the growth, creativity, and innovation in the Nigerian and African broadcasting and media industry,” Ilelah said.”

He added that, “This convention is a must-attend for anyone passionate about shaping the future of broadcasting and media in Nigeria , Africa and the world as we explore cutting-edge technologies, trends and strategies that will drive the broadcast media industry in Africa forward.”