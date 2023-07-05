African countries bordering Atlantic Ocean lament poor interest in fisheries governance

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS the blue economy now becomes a major focus globally, African countries under the auspices of the Ministerial Conference on Fisheries Cooperation among African States bordering the Atlantic Ocean, COMHAFAT/ATLAFCO, have lamented poor interest in fisheries governance as a major foreign exchange revenue earner.

The Executive Secretary, COMHAFAT/ATLAFCO Abdelouahed Benabbou, made the observation during a media training workshop organized by Media Observatory for Sustainable Fisheries in Africa, MOSFA, while pointing out that there is a poor representation of the 22 member countries of the African Atlantic coast at international meetings on fisheries management in the continent.

Meanwhile, Benabbou said Nigeria and other countries are expected to take advantage of the natural resources endowed in the Atlantic Ocean by increasing their interest in fisheries governance in the region.

He further stated that member countries should work together and speak with one voice on critical issues bedevilling fisheries governance in the region.

According to him, African communication professionals are not able to cover these events, and only a few had access to adequate documentation, which negatively impacted the fisheries issues that the governments and people were supposed to participate in.

He also made it known that few Africans are informed of the debates and the results of the meetings.

He said: “Most times African countries are made to apply some of the decisions even when it is against our own interest but if we were involved from the beginning we will be able to take decisions that are in our own best interest.

“In my opinion, I think we need to do more and beware of consequences of decisions taken by international organizations on behalf of Africa.”

However, according to him (Benabbou), ATLFCO and MOSFA will put in place a joint communication plan to strengthen Africa’s voice in international forums.

He added that with the resolve between the two organisations, there will be the promotion of sustainable management in terms of available marine resources, as well ensure the preservation of marine biodiversity that would also guarantee the sustainability of fishing activities in member countries.