Adeleke appoints nephew, Odeyemi, 19 others as board Chairmen

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has appointed the son of his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, Tunji Adeleke Junior as Chairman Local Government Service Commission.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke said the appointment into non-statutory boards takes immediate effect.

Apart from Tunji Adeleke Junior and Diran Odeyemi, who was appointed as Chairman, Governing Board, College of Technology, Esa-Oke, others listed in the statement include; Professor Wale Oladipo, Osun State University, Gbenga Onigbogi, University of Ilesa, Diran Ayanbeku, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree and Dr Peter Babalola, College of Education, Ila.

Others are Senator Felix Ogunwale, College of Health Technology Ilesa, Dr K. Akinroye, Hospital management board, Ibukun Fadipe, SUBEB, Muyiwa Oloso, OSBC, Taju Adisa, Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji, OHIS, Olayinka Oyedotun, Water Corporation and Maruf Ishola, Muslim Pilgrimage Welfare Board.

The list also has Funsho Ishola, Christian Pilgrimage Board, Niyi Owolade, Uniosun Teaching Hospital, Rasak Salinsile, TESCOM, Akanfe Atidade, Housing loan, Kolade Adeleke, Tourism Board, Ebenezer Adeniji, Osun Council for Art and Culture and Sola Adewumi, Internal Revenue.