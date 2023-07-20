Adeleke appoints lawyer as health commissioner

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday swore in a lawyer, Sola Akintola as the Commissioner for Health among the 25 newly appointed commissioners.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun announced the confirmation of the appointments after the screening of the 25 commissioner-nominees.

In his remarks during the inauguration at his office in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke stressed he would not condone ‘a solo show’ by any of the appointees.

He said: “I seek a very responsive government that listens and satisfies the wishes of the people. So, your goal must be real service to the people. I value honesty and integrity in public service. You must be above board. Corrupt conducts will be heavily sanctioned.

“I love thinking out of the box in governance. As political heads of your ministries, be very innovative. Generate and implement new ideas.

“In times of national economic emergency, I love achieving much with little resources. Be prudent and adopt measures that reduce cost of projects and services.

“As we all know, I am a team player. There won’t be any room for solo actors in our State Executive Council (Exco). You must work as a team with a common goal to make a difference in the lives of our people. Above all, my leadership is about due process and rule of law. You must not cut corners. I will not compromise transparency and accountability.”

One of Aregbesola’s allies, who was the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affair, was assigned Information and Public Enlightenment portfolio, while Biyi Odunlade, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was assigned Political Affairs and Inter-Government Affiliation portfolio.

Reading the names and portfolios of the commissioners, Governor Adeleke said: “Dr. B. T. Salam (Regional Integration and Special Duties), Morufu Dele Ayanfe (Science, Information and Communication Technology), Mr. Moshood Olagunju (Youth Affairs), Mrs. Adenike Folasade Adeleke (Federal Affairs), Dosu Babatunde (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Alfred Sesan Oyedele, (Transport), Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, (Commerce and Industry), George Alabi (Land and Physical Planning) and Mr. Sola Ogungbile (Finance).”

He added: “Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke (Budget and Economic Planning), Wole Jimi-Bada (Justice), Dipo Eluwole (Education), Mr. Gbola Faseru (Agriculture); Sola Akintola (Health), Mayowa Anjorin (Environment and Sanitation), Kolapo Alimi (Information and Public Enlightenment).”