Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie bags new deal with Tiger Foods

Award-winning Nollywood star, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has signed a brand ambassadorship deal with indigenous food processing company, Tiger Foods Limited. The deal was signed in the presence of the Managing Director of Tiger Foods – Don Ebubeogu, Regional Director West – Elochukwu Nnebedum and Talent Manager ‘Oma Areh at the Marriot Hotels Ikeja, Lagos last week.



Speaking at the event, Mercy Johnson-Okojie said “It is truly an honour to partner with a leading, proudly Nigerian brand like Tiger Foods. As a passionate wife, mother and homemaker, this partnership resonates with the values I hold dearly. I am an advocate for joy and the best of quality when it comes to food. This brand has proven to be the right partner to embark upon this journey with. I look forward to all the projects that lie ahead.”



On his part, Managing Director of Tiger Foods, Don Ebubeogu said “We are pleased to welcome an accomplished entertainer, homemaker, and philanthropist, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, to the family. In the next few months, we will be rolling out several initiatives to reward our consumers, and we are excited to unveil all these in partnership with Mercy Johnson-Okojie.”



This is not Mercy’’s first partnership with Tiger Foods. In 2019, the agro-allied firm was a lead sponsor on the second season of her popular cooking show ‘Mercy’s Menu’.