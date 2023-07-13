Abducted Ekiti APC chairman regains freedom

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The abducted All Progressive Chairman in Ekiti State, Mr Paul Omotosho has reportedly regained his freedom

It is not clear yet how much was paid to his abductors to effect his release as everyone in the family was keeping sealed lips and the security agents in the state are yet to confirm the news of his release.

But family sources confirmed to Vanguard that Omotosho was released by his abductors in the early hours of today.

The APC chairman in Ekiti state was kidnapped by unknown gunmen while returning home in Imesi-Ekiti, in Gboyin local government area of Ekiti state, Saturday evening from an undisclosed location

