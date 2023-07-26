Abbas meets Tinubu over resident doctors’ strike

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has met with President Bola Tinubu over the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD).

Abbas, who met with Tinubu on Tuesday night, and presented an overview of his earlier meeting with the NARD leadership to the president.

Recall that, earlier in the week, the Speaker had engaged in discussions with the national leadership of NARD, where he urged the doctors to suspend their planned strike.

Abbas, while seeking their patience and understanding of the doctors, requested a two-week period to find solutions to the issues raised by the association.

The Speaker established an ad hoc committee chaired by the Leader of the House, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, to urgently address the matter.

Meanwhile, according to a statement by his media aide, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker said he meet with President Tinubu within 24 hours to discuss the situation further.

He urged the president to step in and address the concerns raised by the resident doctors, highlighting the importance of their role in the country’s healthcare system.

The resident doctors proceeded with their indefinite strike on Tuesday evening, underlining the gravity of their grievances.

Reacting to the development, the Speaker instructed the adhoc committee to expedite their discussions with all the stakeholders in an effort to bring the strike to an immediate end.