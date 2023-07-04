4 arrested as Atiku hails operatives over foiled terror attack on residence  

Atiku

By John Alechenu

Abuja—Four suspects have been arrested in a failed attack on the Yola residence of Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 25, 2023 election in the February 25, 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

This came as Atiku Abubakar lauded the security agencies for foiling what would have been an attack on his residence by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement yesterday from the Atiku Media Office, among others, said “We wish to alert the Nigerian public that at about 9:44 pm on Sunday, 23 July, 2023 a man seeking to confirm the residence of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar in Yola was apprehended at the gate of the residence.

“The man who was apprehended by security operatives at the residence of Atiku Abubakar was later handed over to the police. Upon further interrogation by the Police, the suspect identified himself as a 29 year-old Jubrila Mohammed and confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno State.

“The suspect also informed the Police that he and his colleagues, who were later arrested too, intended to attack organisations associated with Atiku Abubakar and some other sensitive locations in Yola.

“All four suspects have been handed over to military authorities. We commend the police for the work that they continue to do in this particular investigation. We further ask that other relevant security agencies remain on top of their brief.”