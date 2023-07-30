2023WWC: [Match Preview] Super Falcons seek unbeaten run in battle with Ireland 

Nigeria players celebrate their victory after the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group B football match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on July 27, 2023. (Photo by Patrick Hamilton / AFP)

Nigeria’s Super Falcons battle already-ousted Ireland on Monday morning in Brisbane at the ongoing what Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Falcons need a point to advance to the next stage of the competition, in their third match of the Group B, and win guarantees them a top of the table.

If Nigeria get a win or draw, that will be the first time the country makes an unbeaten run in all editions of the competition.

Ireland, on the other hand, just need to play for pride as they have not secured a win or draw in the competition, as the debutantes lost 0-1 and 1-2 to Australia and Canada in the first and second games respectively.

Nigeria’s best outing came in 1999 when they reached the quarter-final.

When Nigeria take on already-ousted Ireland in Brisbane Park on Monday, they will be doing so with an eye for history.

While they need a point to advance to the next stage of the competition, victory guarantees the Super Falcons top of Group B standings. If that happens, that will be the first time for Nigeria who have played in all editions of the competition.

Falcons journey so far

Although there were issues with the payment of bonuses before the tournament, the Super Falcons have surprised many with their performances so far.

They drew with Canada before silencing co-hosts Australia in front of their home crowd.

Rated lowest on the FIFA ranking, avoiding defeat against the Irish will get Nigeria to the knockout phase of the competition for the second consecutive time.

Waldrum’s expectation

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Nigeria’s coach Randy Waldrum, said all he wanted is win to secure the top spot.

“We’re looking for a win as that could see us finish top of the table,” the American said. “I know the 1999 team were very successful and we’ve got out of the group stage twice in our history, but I don’t know that any team has had this kind of competition in the group before.”

Irish pride

Though the Super Falcons are soaring, the same cannot be said of their Irish opponents who have lost their first two games.

On their maiden World Cup quest, they are however ready to fight for pride and end the tournament on a high.

“Obviously, we’re hoping to go in and win. That’s our main goal. I think we have that in our locker. After all, we’ve been through in the tournament, I think it would be great if we could end with a win,” forward Abbie Larkin told FIFA.

“That’s what all the girls are hoping for. Just get a win and make our fans proud. They came all the way over to support us.’

Head-to-head

Monday’s match will be the first meeting between both sides. But Ireland had last June beaten Zambia in a friendly clash. They defeated the Copper Queens 3-2 in Dublin, their only victory in the last seven matches.

Ireland vs Nigeria team news

Asides from Deborah Abiodun, who is still serving a suspension, Nigeria do not have injury problems going into the clash. Asisat Oshoala, the scorer of the side’s third goal against the Maltidas, is expected to start the game having come from the bench on Thursday.

Nigeria’s opponent also have no injury scare as they aim to bow out on a high.