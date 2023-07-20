20 persons feared trapped, as 4-storey hotel collapses in Abuja

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

No fewer than 20 persons are feared trapped in the rubble of a four-storey hotel building which collapsed on Monday in Dape, Life Camp, Abuja.

The building, which was under construction as of the time of the collapse, is said to be owned by one of the top hotels in the territory.

According to an eyewitnesses, the hotel which had an underground facility had no fewer than 20 persons trapped.

As of the time of this report, emergency responders and security personnel were being mobilised to the site.