16-year-old athlete wins 5km Ogun Women Run

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A 16-year-old, Miss Saibu Yetunde, on Saturday emerged winner of the 5km race tagged ‘Ogun Women Run’ in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

‘Ogun Women Run’ is a 5km race organized by Brussels Sports Management Limited annually for adult girls and women in the state.

The race started at Sapon area of Abeokuta metropolis, through Isale Igbein, IBB Boulevard, Kuto, and finished at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto.

In the end, Yetunde emerged as the overall winner after finishing the race in 19 minutes and 39 seconds.

Asekun Olayemi came second with 19 minutes, 50 seconds, while Eweniyi Florence, clinched the third position with 22 minutes and 36 seconds.

A journalist, with Voice of Nigeria (VON), Sekinat Salam-Opebiyi, and a 70-year trader, Mrs. Risikat Lawal, were among 2,000 women who took part in the 5km race.

Speaking with newsmen, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brussels Sports Management, Seyi Johnson, said this year’s edition of the race recorded an improvement over last year’s edition.

“We are here to write history. We wrote history last year, we have written another history this year and by God’s Grace, next year, we will write another history,” Johnson said.

Speaking with newsmen, the winner, Yetunde, said her target is to make a name for herself in the marathon race globally.

She called on the government to assist young talents in order to achieve their full potential.

On her part, the 70-year-old woman runner told newsmen that she had always imbibed the habit of fitness.

She however warned young women against “taking too much starch and sugar.”

The overall winner went home with a N500,000 prize, while the first and second runners-up received N300,000 and N200,000.