10th NASS: Akpabio pledges commitment to ensure purposeful leadership

Akpabio

By Adeola Badru

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has pledged the commitment of the 10th senate to ensure purposeful leadership..

He gave the pledge, while recieving the Nigerian Army Meritorious Award, during the grand finale of Nigerian Army Day Celebration held at Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment Ibadan.

Akpabio, who was represented by the Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC- Oyo South), noted that

the award was a great move from the Nigerian Army to appreciate Akpabio’s effective legislation and delivery of good governance.

He lauded the Nigerian Army for identifying with the path of excellent service delivery which Akpabio was currently toeing.

Alli maintained that the 10th National Assembly under Akpabio’s leadership won’t disappoint Nigerians, promising good laws would be made to address various challenges.