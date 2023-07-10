10th House: Abbas names principal officers

…Ihonvbere is Majority Leader as Chinda becomes minority leader

…PDP, LP, NNPP share other minority positions

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

True to Vanguard exclusive reports, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has unveiled the principal officers of the 10th House of Representatives.

Recall that Vanguard Newspaper in its Sunday and Tuesday editions had exclusively reported that Hon. Julius Ihonvbere representing Owan federal constituency of Edo State was tipped to become the majority leader while Hon. Kingsley Chinda representing Ohio/Akpor federal constituency of Rivers State would be announced as the minority leader.

As reported, Abbas at Tuesday’s plenary officially announced the names to be so.

Other principal officers from the Majority Caucus as announced included Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims (Kogi, APC)- Deputy majority leader; Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (Gombe, APC)- Chief Whip and Hon. Adewumi Onanuga (Ogun, APC) -Deputy Majority Whip.

Similarly, for the minority leader, Hon. Ali Isa JC (Gombe, PDP)- Minority Whip; Hon. Ali Madaki (Kano, NNPP) -Deputy minority leader and Hon. George Ozodinobi (Anambra, LP)-Deputy minority Whip.