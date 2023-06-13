Zulum releases 312 tractors to 312 wards, launches subsidized fertilizer

… Applauds Shettima for 1000 tractors

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday approved the release of 312 tractors for allocation to farmers’ cooperatives in each of the 312 wards across Borno’s 27 local government areas.

The tractors were given on loan at a 50% discount from the market price.

Governor Zulum ordered the releases during a ceremony at the state’s farm centre located along the Maiduguri-Gamboru highway in Jere Local Government Area.

The Governor however gave conditions.

To allocate the tractors, Zulum noted that each ward should form an agricultural cooperative society with a membership of not less than five and a maximum of ten persons.

The governor added that all tractors allocated cannot be sold or used outside of Borno State.

Zulum noted that while his administration procured over 312 ploughing and harrowing facilities, over 1000 tractors were procured during the administration of then-Governor Kashim Shettima, now the Vice President.

… Launches subsidized fertilizer

Also, during the Tuesday event, Governor Zulum flagged off the sale of fertilizer at subsidized rate to farmers for use during the 2023 cropping season.

“The bags of fertilizer shall be distributed to deserving farmers. I have also directed that the fertilizer should be discounted at a rate less than 25% of the actual market price to the farmers”, Zulum said.

The governor assured that the State Government has made available over 100 trucks of blended NPK fertilizers for farmers to acquire at low prices of 25% less than the actual market prices.

“Government of Borno State has procured 100 trucks of fertilizer and we will ensure that deserving farmers benefit from the exercise”, Zulum said.