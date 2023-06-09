Zamfara Governor vows to combat banditry attacks

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Thursday, reiterated the commitment of his government to tackle banditry in parts of the state.



Lawal gave the assurance when he visited the palace of the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammadu Bawa, in Tsafe Local Government Area over the recent attacks in that area.



According to a statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Lawal was in Tsafe to commiserate with the people over the incidents.



He expressed concern over the spate of attacks in parts of the state while assuring the people of his resolve to find lasting solution to the problem.



“I am here to empathise with the Emirate and people of Tsafe Local Government over the recent cowardly attacks by bandits in the area.



“I want to assure his Highness and our people that security is the top priority of my government and that is why we are working closely with the relevant security agencies to ensure that peace prevails in our state.



“I and other Governors had the honour of meeting with the President and I brought to his attention the issue of insecurity in Zamfara.



“President Tinubu has assured me of his total support and commitment towards ending the state of insecurity in Zamfara.



“I also requested another meeting with the President in my quest to tackle the security issues bedeviling our state.

“The instant I was informed of the bandits’ aggression in Tsafe, I reached out to our security forces for immediate action and a quick response was deployed.

“While the government is working round the clock to address the problem, I urge the people of Zamfara to be steadfast in prayers.

“We need support and maximum cooperation from the people for peace to prevail.

In his remarks, the Emir, prayed for God’s guidance and wisdom for the Governor arguing that Lawal has shown high level of commitment in responding to distress calls.

The Emir said, “I want to express gratitude and applaud the Governor for this unscheduled visit to empathize with us.

“I can’t hide my happiness and that of the people of Tsafe because this is the first time that a Governor is visiting to commiserate with us over the attacks by bandits.

“I must also commend the swift response we got from the security and the support from the Governor. “We will provide the new government with all necessary support in its resolve to secure Zamfara State.”