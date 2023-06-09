Yoruba actors cannot be relegated – Filmmaker, Akinyemi

Akinyemi

Actor and filmmaker, Temitope Akinyemi, popularly known as Integrity Icon, has passionately declared that Yoruba actors cannot be overlooked or underestimated in Nollywood.

Born on December 28th in Dopemu, Lagos, Akinyemi recognizes the significant contributions of Yoruba actors in bringing Nollywood to the forefront.

“Yoruba actors are not and will never be relegated. We have consistently propelled Nollywood into the global spotlight. Our remarkable acting abilities in filmmaking have consistently placed us on the world stage. I see no signs of this stopping anytime soon. We are continually improving, and our actors have produced some of the highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time. So, what more can I say?” Akinyemi confidently asserts.

Reflecting on his transition from acting to filmmaking, Akinyemi shares, “It hasn’t been an easy journey, but I am grateful to God for His guidance throughout. Being an actor has made it easier for me to become a filmmaker. It has provided me with the necessary perspective regarding the kind of actors I desire on my movie sets and the stories I wish to explore. It has also prepared me for the challenges that lie ahead. Through movie production, I have learned effective communication skills to collaborate with my cast and crew. I skillfully balance the demands of both roles through a thorough understanding of their intricacies. Fortunately, I am surrounded by a supportive team that helps ensure the workload doesn’t become overwhelming.”

Temitope Akinyemi, known for his unwavering commitment to quality storytelling and captivating performances, continues to make significant strides in Nollywood.