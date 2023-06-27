World Medical President in Ankara Court over trials of Turkish Doctors

… Urges Govt to embrace dialogue, collaboration

By Chioma Obinna

In solidarity with Turkish Medical Association over the alleged unwarranted persecution by the government, the President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr Osahon Enabulele, on Thursday appeared at the Ankara Diskapi Court House, in Turkey over the trial of leaders of the association.

The atmosphere in the court was unusually animated with the momentous entry and presence, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, who came to physically witness the court trial.

Before appearing in the courtroom, the WMA President who was accompanied by a delegation of TMA led by its President, Prof.Sebnem Korur Fincanci, the representative of the Standing Committee of European Doctors, Dr.Ole Johan Bakke, and other stakeholders, had addressed a mammoth crowd within the premises of the court.

In his address, Enabulele expressed worry over the continued harassment, intimidation and persecution of leaders of the Turkish Medical Association, TMA, by the Turkish Government, simply for speaking up on issues that concern public health, the well-being of the people, and for offering healthcare to injured victims of conflicts.

Denouncing the deployment of bromidic strong-arm tactics to repress the TMA, Enabulele asserted that the attempts to dismiss and imprison leaders of TMA and outlaw the TMA were clear assaults on their fundamental human rights, particularly their freedom of expression and right to associate, as well as assaults on their professional autonomy, clinical independence, and professional self-regulation.

Enabulele further stated that, if left unchecked, the assaults and repressive efforts of the government will have grave implications for healthcare delivery in Turkey with great harm to patients, erosion of medical professionalism and societal trust, as well as compromise of the patient-physician relationship.

He, therefore, urged the Turkish government to beat retreat from its current adversarial approach and embrace a collaborative, constructive and harmonious strategy, with improved healthcare delivery and health outcomes, and improved medical professionalism based on ethical values, as common interests.

Commending the TMA and her leaders for their stoic resolve and struggles against the draconian and retrogressive policy and legal prescriptions, Enabulele relayed some of his leadership experiences in repelling such oppressive and retrogressive tendencies of state agents and assured them of the WMA’s sustained and robust solidarity.

The court hearing later took place inside one of the Ankara courtrooms but was later adjourned to the 10th of November, 2023.

The WMA President will be visiting Adana and Hatay cities which were devastated by the earthquakes that occurred earlier in the year.