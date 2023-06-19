Women should be more resilient, skillful in life — Lawyer, Iyiegbu

By Fortune Eromosele

The Executive Director and Founder of the KIEK foundation, Barr. Ebele Iyiegbu, has tasked women in Nigeria and around the world, to be more resilient and skillful in life.

Iyiegbu spoke during the weekend in Abuja, at the maiden edition of the Ahava Coach women conference, where she explained that it had become imperative for the 21st-century woman to be empowered with the requisite skills to thrive in every facet of life while learning all that she needs to combat the numerous challenges that she contends with daily.

Iyiegbu who also doubles as the convener of the conference, noted that women are giving up faster these days, and went ahead to encourage women to stand firm, stating that there is a resilient spirit in every woman, and that if this spirit is not nurtured, it will prevent the woman from winning in life.

She further encouraged women to support, love, and empower one another to reach their desired destination. According to her, “There is this resilient spirit in us that we need to begin to nurture. If you don’t nurture it, you will not be able to win in life.”

Speaking in the same vein, Pastor Mrs Dayo Benjamin Olaniyi, charged the participants to dream and explore their latent potential so they can be remembered long after they’re gone.

She further stated that every resilient woman was on a journey, and all they need to reach their destination is the power from within.