Wike’s confidant now Speaker as Gov Fubara inaugurates 10th Rivers Assembly

Gov. Fubara (M), immediate past Speaker, Ikuinyi Ibani (L) and new Speaker, Martins Amaewhule (R) at Fubara’s proclamation of the 10th Rivers Assembly Monday.

Gives contractor 60 days to deliver the UNIPORT Convocation Arena project

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Siminialayi Fubara on Monday inaugurated the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly with Martin Amaewhule, former House Leader and confidant of the immediate past governor, Nyesom Wike, elected Speaker.

Fubara who officially dissolved the 9th Assembly before inaugurating the 10th to commence the first session at the Assembly Chambers in Port Harcourt expressed confidence and trust in the lawmakers to work in harmony with other arms of government in moving Rivers forward.

Aside from Amaewhule’s much-anticipated speakership, the 10th Rivers Assembly picked Dumle Maol as Deputy Speaker and Edison Ehie was elected Majority Leader with Major Jack emerging as Chief Whip.

Governor Fubara then proceeded in an unscheduled visit to the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) where he gave the contractor executing the varsity’s Convocation Arena sixty days to deliver or face sanctions.

The governor on inspection of the project said, “From what I’m seeing here and the contractor also assuring that in 60 days he can deliver, we will give him the benefits of doubt.

“But if in 60 days, I visit this project and don’t see it completed, it’s not going to be easy for the contractor, that’s the truth. I think they’re a bit serious compared to what we saw about two months ago.