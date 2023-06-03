Wike, Makinde, Ibori support Tinubu on subsidy removal, say President on right path

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and former governor of Delta State, James Ibori were at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday to give their support to President Bola Tinubu on the removal of petroleum subsidy.

The trio arrived at the State House at about 4:20 pm Friday.

Ibori and President Tinubu served as governors between 1999 and 2007, while Wike just left office after completing eight years.

Wike and Makinde are members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and belong to the group of governors, the G-5, that worked against their party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 elections.

Asked why they were in the Villa, Makinde said: “To let him know that he has started well and he has the support of the generality of the people.”

Asked whether they discussed the subsidy issue, he said: “Yes, we discussed it. It’s something that is on top of public discussion right now. We know it’s a tough decision for the people and he needs the support of everybody to see this through.”