Why we’re backing Orji Kalu — Yerima, Arewa Youth Forum President

Senator Orji Uzor kalu.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

The leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Shettima Yerima has given more reasons the Northern Youth Forum appealed to former Governor of Zamfara State and frontline aspirant for senate president, Senator Abdulaziz Yari cede the office to the former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

In an interview on Arise TV, Saturday, monitored by our Correspondent in Abuja, Yerima said it would bring political and religious balance to the entire equation amongst the geopolitical zones of the country.

Acknowledging that Yari was also qualified to contest the position, Yerima however appealed to him to collaborate with Kalu and take the position of the deputy senate president.

He said “I have a lot of respect for former Governor Yari and he is also eminently qualified to be the Senate President but in this case, we are looking at the overall best interest of the nation.

“There’s no way the new government can cope with the level of agitations in the country, not that there’s any threat but it’s in the spirit of oneness and unity of our country.

“My antecedents have always been in principle and we felt that at this critical period, this is a country where every citizen has equal rights and for me, I felt strongly we should have a more united country than one with divisions.

“And don’t forget before 2014 we were more united and compared to where we ate today in which we are more divided and I as a person have pondered about the country and felt strongly that there’s no way we would have a country where a lot of Nigerians are suspicious of one another.

“There can only be good governance in a peaceful environment where there’s love for one another and that’s only where the Government can thrive. Don’t forget the 2023 general election was characterised with dichotomy between Muslims and Christianity and various divisions amongst ethnic Nationalities.

“At this critical period, all hands must be on deck to ensure that we unite this country at this critical period, so at the end of the day we can have a common united country called Nigeria and that will inform our decision and thinking.

“To have a Muslim as President and Vice President, it will be out of place to consider that we shall have another Muslim as a Senate President as the No 3 citizen of the country.

“So, for me, in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice we have to look inward and look at other parts of the country. For over time, there has been this perception that the North are ganging up against the Southeast. Though the South East are not playing the game of politics in the way that it should be, only few of them are playing it the right way. Having said that they remain our brothers and Nigerians. And at this point I felt strongly that if we can also, give them the chance and all the necessary support to come up and occupy the No 3 seat.

“After our findings, we just realized that the only face we have there (Southeast) is Orji Uzor, and Orji Kalu looking at his antecedents as the two time Governor of Abia and the Senate Chief Whip Today, he is one of the ranking Senators. Not because Yari is not qualified, he too is an experienced Governor and at the same time a very good person who is straightforward and reliable and someone we always admire whom I have a lot of respect for.

“But we think that in the spirit of unity we can have a country where we can all have peace and move forward, because there’s no way this Government can perform where there’s much agitation.

“At this time we cannot afford to have other agitations against what we have to ground, look at the security situation and other agitations this country cannot stand. So in the spirit of oneness and the Love of the country, this is how we arrived at the conclusion. Yari and Kalu can sit and iron things out of course they are both Senators, they can agree and disagree but at the end of the day let them have a common ground in the best interest of the country so that we can forge ahead.

“I only spoke out only 24 hours ago when I arrived at our conclusion after due consultations, I have nor heard from Senator Yari or from any of his family or associates but I strongly believe that the message has gotten across to him and we shall continue to appeal to him. I am not in anyway saying that he is not qualified but I’m saying that we must have a country and I believe that we too is a patriotic Nigerian who believes so much in the country and I know that he will do everything possible and he will realize that if this all he can give out for the country to he at peace.

“Not because there’s any fear from any angle but because we need a country where all citizens will be treated equally in the spirit of oneness and love for on another. I think we should think in that direction so that in this situation we can all carry everybody along in the spirit of oneness. I think that is the best thing and it’s not too much to make that sacrifice, if they come together and agree then, he (Yari) becomes the Deputy Senate President, it’s better than the choice of their party. We should look at the Southeast and give them the position for now.”