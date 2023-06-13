Why Nigeria’s economy retrogressed under Buhari

By DAVID ADONRI

The pursuit of socio-economic welfare of citizens is the cardinal goal of every government. The process of attaining this goal is centered around mobilisation and efficient allocation of resources for production of goods and services. Entrepreneurship has been identified as the catalyst which drives resources or factors of production into generating the desired economic outcomes.

Nigeria is blessed with abundant resources but continues to lack capable entrepreneurial leadership competent enough to convert resources into modern products. Eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s rule demonstrates how an unenterprising and incapable leadership can damage the prospects of a resource-rich developing economy. All macroeconomic indicators deteriorated during the eight years of President Buhari’s disastrous administration.

When he took office in May 2015, Nigeria’s GDP was $594 billion according to NEXIM. At the end of his tenure in May 2023, the country’s GDP had fallen to $460 billion according to reliable sources. Inflation rate in May 2015 was 8.7%. It galloped to 22.22% in April 2023. Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, was 13% in May 2015. It increased to 18.5% in May 2023.

Official foreign exchange rate was N197/USD and the parallel market rate was N220/USD in May 2015. In May 2023, the official foreign exchange rate was N465/USD while at the parallel market, it was N740/USD. In May 2015, the unemployment rate was 7.5%. In May 2023, the unemployment rate had worsened to 33%. In May 2015, total public debt was N12 trillion.

In May 2023, total public debt had ballooned to N77 trillion. Crude oil production per day in May 2015 was 2.2 million barrels. In May 2023, it had declined to 1.1 million barrels per day. Crude oil price in May 2015 was N65 per barrel. In May 2023, it was N75 per barrel. Nigeria failed to profit from the windfall of the Russia/Ukraine war.

In 2015, foreign investor’s participation at NGX was 54%. It fell to 17% in 2022. FX scarcity and capital controls kept many foreign investors trapped, thus eroding their confidence.

When President Buhari took office in 2015, he raised a deafening alarm that the national treasury was empty. Paradoxically, not only did he empty the treasury before leaving in May 2023, he inflicted an unimaginable debt burden of over N77 trillion on Nigeria which threatens the financial security of the country and mortgages the financial future of unborn generations. With the mess President Buhari threw the economy into, can there be any justification in his claim of leaving Nigeria better than he met it?

There were clear signals from the beginning of President Buhari’s tenure that his indolent style of leadership will plunge the economy into crisis. In spite of the frightening challenges of a collapsing crude oil market which extended from President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration into his, President Buhari went into a deep slumber, letting the threat fester.

Not even the visit of a former British Prime Minister or IMF President, Mrs. Lagarde, to forewarn him of the impending economic danger could wake the President up. It took him over six months to constitute a cabinet and when he eventually did, the composition was uninspiring. President Buhari’s delay in taking crucial remedial measures to correct imbalances eventually plunged Nigeria into stagflation, a dangerous economic crisis in 2016.

Stagflation is a very difficult economic super crisis to arrest. Its prevention is always better than attempting to cure it. This is because measures taken to correct one side of the imbalance can exacerbate the negative effect of the other side.

The Stagflation of 2016 caused fragility of the Nigerian economy to persist almost throughout the tenure of President Buhari. He was a laid back leader who reacted belatedly to issues after maximum damage had been done. For example, while the EndSARS agitation was at its teething stage, he treated it with levity until it degenerated into a raging storm which soldiers terminated through merciless force.

The economy was yet to fully recover from the 2016 stagflation when another one struck in 2020. It was blamed on the lockdown and economic disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. That was a lame excuse because even before the onset of the pandemic, Fitch and Moodys had downgraded Nigeria’s economy from stable to negative.

The rating worsened further in 2022 to B-, taking the country’s sovereign rating to junk status. The deteriorated socio-economic conditions of Nigeria before 2020 caused by President Buhari’s failure to deal firmly and ruthlessly with insecurity through dominating the battlefields, the way the late President Idris Derby of Chad Republic did, and the ineffectiveness of his 2017 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, made the Nigerian economy vulnerable to external shocks and unchallenged assault by COVID-19.

The misfired policy response to combat the pandemic in 2020 through the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan, NESP, caused a bubble in the equities market instead of reflating the productive economy. That poorly conceived expansionary macroeconomic policy continues to haunt the economy till date through galloping inflation left in its trail.

President Buhari’s macroeconomic policies added little or no value to the economy. His fiscal policy was unduly expansionary even when the economy did not have the income base to withstand the financial risk of excessive debt. As a result of his rapacious appetite for spending, he callously depleted the Excess Crude Account, ECA, which was created to serve as a fiscal buffer.

His administration’s pillaging of CBN’s lending facility through “Ways & Means” advances to the tune of over N23 trillion for unapproved expenditure remains a sore point and bastardisation of public finance. His penchant for foreign loans without considering the risk implication, knew no bounds. Monetary policy under his administration lacked focus and even became dangerously disruptive at the twilight of his tenure.

Monetary policy often strayed into the fiscal space through several opaque interventions in the real sector and enactment of trade policies. CBN’s administrative allocation of hard currency through multiple exchange rates robbed the government of enormous revenue, promoted corruption and rent from several shady deals. It was a severe blow to the allocative efficiency of the economy. There was excessive money creation which saturated the markets and fuelled inflation.

Over expansion of monetary policy caused total money supply to grow from N15.35 trillion in 2012 to N52 trillion in 2022 without commensurate growth of the economy. Macroeconomic policies under President Buhari did not always work in harmony. Since 2022, while monetary policy has been contractionary, fiscal policy has been expansionary. This public policy mismatch which neutralises each other has made it difficult for policy objectives to be realized.

Failure of President Buhari to secure the upstream sector of the petroleum industry which is the main foreign income earner, robbed the nation of substantial hard currency while at the same time, fuel subsidy at downstream sucked the national treasury dry. Although the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, came at the tail end of his administration, he did not capitalise on it to fully deregulate and privatise the industry.

factors of production to do so. President Muhammadu Buhari increased Nigeria’s import dependence.

For Nigeria’s economy to be made self-reliant, strong and built to last, an Executive President with entrepreneurial acumen and indefatigable intellect should always be chosen, devoid of sentiments, by the electorates to steer the Ship of State in the right direction.

