Why I’m in entertainment industry — German Machine

Popular Edo-based DJ, Regan German Uchechukwu, popularly known as the German Machine, says he is open to exploring other areas in the vastly growing entertainment industry in the country.

The DJ and entertainer stated this in a statement personally signed by himself in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Acknowledging that the entertainment industry has done so much and the youths in a country with a huge employment deficit, the vastly experienced DJ, said he decided to join the industry to add value.

In contributing his own quota, Regan is collaborating with a foremost entertainment company, All Adams Events, to stage his maiden gig tagged; “The German Machine Show” this August.

He said he chose All Adams Events to host the show held on the 4th of August 2023 in Benin City, because of the company’s expertise in packaging quality shows over the years.

He said the Austin Okpara-led team has produced some of the most successful shows in the South-South including “I Go Save Unusual and a host of others.

Regan added that the German Machine Show which will be held at the Rick Rex Event City in Benin will feature top Nigerian artists and comedians.

He said the production of the show is still in its early stages but assured that fans will surely get their value worth as preparations unfold.

Je added that his maiden show will open the floodgates of others to follow as he intends to make the German Machine Show an annual affair.