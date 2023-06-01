Why I want to correct negative impression about C & S church – Ogunyooye

By Rita Okoye

The founder of Cheser Media, Pastor Samuel Ogunyooye has revealed why he is on a mission to correct the negative impression people have about the Cherubim and Seraphim church.

Ogunyooye, who is a devoted member of the church said non-members have little or no knowledge about what the church truly represents.

This, he said, inspired him to initiate a talk show titled, “Anathema”.

He said: “The name Anathema was inspired by the purpose of our vision, which is to correct the negative Impression people have about the church. That was how I derived the name Anathema which literally means a dislike about a subject. The message is to tell truth and what the church indeed represents. It was basically my sojourn in the ministry that influenced the talk-show cum the documentary. Meanwhile, my professional background also had a great deal of influence due to my knack for public relations as well as being a communication expert. All these border on giving the church a deserving public perception. So the Nollywood actors are just the subjects needed to drive the documentary project.”

Speaking on the challenges he faced while transitioning between different industries and pursuing his entrepreneurial endeavors, Samuel Ogunyooye who was once a journalist, banker and now an entrepreneur said, “The challenge was about adjusting myself to the new terrains. Moving from the journalism to the banking sector was the first transition. For instance, the people I met in the banking sector understand the financial language. I was not an expert in financial banking, so I had to rely on my Public Relations skill and carved a niche for myself. I was also able to explore my contacts. Self-development also helped me. Another transition was when I relocated to the US. I wanted to explore my journalism skill but the offer I got wasn’t favourable. That was how I considered another unrelated area which is the health sector. So I studied very hard, took some courses and in less than two years I joined the nursing profession. So, basically I was able to surmount the challenges by getting myself acclimatised with the new terrains against all odds.”