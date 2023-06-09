Why I removed fuel subsidy – Tinubu

…Says Subsidy is the elephant that was going to bring Nigeria to its knees

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given reason he ended petrol subsidy. Tinubu who spoke at a meeting with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) at Aso Rock on Friday, said subsidy would have brought Nigeria to its knees.

He noted that ‘subsidy is an elephant that was going to bring Nigeria to its knees’. He stated that he did the right thing by removing the subsidy, noting that his administration operates an open door policy, that will accommodate contributions from individuals.

His words according to the villas director of information, Abiodun Oladunjoye

“I am grateful that you are paying attention to what I have been doing.

“You have paid attention to the subsidy removal. Why should we in good heart and sense, feed smugglers and be Father Christmas to neighbouring countries, even though they say not every day is Christmas?

“The elephant that was going to bring Nigeria to its knees is the subsidy. A country that cannot pay salaries and we say we have potential to encourage ourselves.

“I think we did the right thing.

“We are all ears. We are ready to listen at any given time. I promise you an open-door policy and that is the way I will go. That open door policy is for you to call me and send to me at any given time any concern that you might have.

“We may not have it right 100 percent of the time but we must get it right 90 percent of the time for this country.”