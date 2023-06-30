Why I invoked spirit of freedom in Ogun — Tinubu

•Says cashless policy or not, he was sure of victory

•Optimistic about positive change

•Urges Nigerians to endure baby steps of pain

•‘Let’s unite to make Nigeria work again’

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, James Ogunnaike & Olasunkanmi Akoni, ABEOKUTA

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, disclosed how he invoked the spirit of ‘Emilokan’ (it’s my turn) twice before the February 25 Presidential election to overcome obstacles, describing it as freedom from the pangs of the naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

President Tinubu, who stated this in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, said he was optimistic about achieving victory in the last presidential election, despite the ineffective cashless policy implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The President spoke in separate remarks at the palaces of the Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, during a thank-you visit to the Royal Fathers.

Reflecting on the challenges in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, President Tinubu recounted his concerns about the confiscation of funds and the failure of the cashless policy and how he had previously sought wisdom and guidance from Oba Adetona during his visit to the palace.

He said he invoked the spirits of freedom and determination, symbolised by ‘Baba Emilokan,’ to overcome the obstacles in the election.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, said: “Our monies were confiscated. The cashless policy didn’t work, it was terrible then. I realised that I came to Ogun State to invoke the spirit of freedom which we are noted for.

How I invoked Emilokan spirit

“I invoked that spirit twice, the spirit of Baba Emilokan. Being blunt, being decisive, that’s him, he will tell you. The second spirit is that money or no money (we will do the election and we will win).”

Acknowledging that these spirits had been the driving force behind his service, he expressed his gratitude to Oba Adetona, all traditional rulers, elected officials, particularly his ‘personal friend’, Senator Gbenga Daniel, the Senator representing Ogun East.

The President thanked them for their loyalty and commitment during those crucial times in the 2023 election.

He said: “The way you have taken me, the way you have responded to me, all I can say is thank you. May you live long and may you witness a prosperous Nigeria.”

Oba Gbadebo, a great leader —Tinubu

During his visit to Abeokuta, President Tinubu thanked the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, for receiving him, describing him as a great leader.

While he expressed commitment to fulfilling his promises, he appealed for prayers from the citizens of the state to ensure progress and stability in the country.

Tinubu said: “I have redeemed my pledge that I will come back with victory and the crown.

“The hope is recharged; the hope is here. That hope will never fail. That hope will positively recharge your lives.

“By the grace of Almighty God, we shall reap the fruits of our labour, Nigeria will see positive change, just endure these baby steps of pain.

“This country is the only one we have. I have been a refugee and I know what it means to be a refugee and my green passport is what I still have now.”

In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State thanked the President for the visit to the state, describing him as a man of uncommon grace and a living testimony of resilience.

Chronicling the President’s antecedents as a visionary politician, the governor said the pronouncement of President Tinubu in the first few weeks in office had defined him as rightly prepared and qualified for office of the President.

Also, Oba Adetona and Oba Gbadebo, in separate remarks in their palaces, commended the President for his leadership, acknowledging him as an instrument of God chosen to rectify past shortcomings.

Also speaking, the Akaraigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, who commended the President for starting his administration exceptionally well, noted the people need urgent palliatives to mitigate the effects of the current challenges.

He said: “I remember when you came to the palace and all we said is our dream is for you to go and win the primary and that once you win the primaries, I’m sure that God will take us there. I’m glad that God took us there.

“I want to remind you of what you said when you came to Remo. You said with the proximity of Shagamu to Lagos, you were surprised at the level of development in Remo. This is the time Mr President to walk that talk.”

Let’s unite to make Nigeria work again

Meanwhile, speaking at another forum, President Tinubu, yesterday, urged governors, irrespective of party affiliations, to collaborate with his administration to make Nigeria work again for the interest of the country.

Tinubu said this at a reception organised by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, held at Lagos House, Marina.

The event was held to welcome Tinubu, who was visiting the state for the first time as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during the Sallah break.

In his address, the President expressed gratitude for the sincere support and trust reposed in him before, during and after the presidential election.

His words: “This is a challenging time for us all and we must try our best to change it for the better. All I want to say here is to say thank you all.

“Thank you for spreading the understanding to Nigerian people. On the economy, we need to take steps to stop the bleeding of our fathers’ resources and the speedy action on fuel subsidies. We had no choice.

“We are re-engineering the economy through effective control management of our resources to meet the obligations we owe Nigerians. We are on.

“I am assuring you (governors) that we will be working with all of you and other Nigerians. We cannot afford to go down the lane of being Father Christmas to the neighbouring countries. We can’t just afford the fuel subsidy and is eating our foreign exchange, yes we can share our benefits.

“That’s why you elected me. you chose me to bring about necessary changes that will benefit not only you but your grandchildren and our tomorrow. We haven’t started.

“We have to re-engineer our fiscal system of the country. We have to practice true federalism. We will work together, and run open door policy that will save Nigeria from the brink of a resilient economy.

“We have to make Nigeria work again. You will see rewards in this country; we will prosper for the sake of our children and the future of Nigeria. I am glad to see Ambode.”