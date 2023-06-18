What to know about Father’s Day

By Biodun Busari

Father’s Day is earmarked across the globe to honour and appreciate fathers and father figures who have contributed significantly to the lives of children and society at large.

It is an opportunity to recognise the fatherly roles of men generally who have exhibited love, diligence and unwavering support in nurturing their sons and daughters.

Sons and daughters use Father’s Day to present gifts, heartfelt words, or quality time to fathers and father figures, creating for them a special and memorable moment.

Date and significance of Father’s Day 2023

Father’s Day, an annual celebration honouring fathers and father figures, is today, June 18, 2023. It is a day dedicated to showing gratitude and love towards the fathers who have played an important role in the lives of many whether at home, offices, religious places or other institutions.

This special occasion is celebrated in various parts of the world, including Nigeria, South Africa, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and many more.

Father’s Day 2023: How it started

The history and origin of Father’s Day can be traced back to the early 20th century. The idea was birthed by the already established Mother’s Day celebration, which led Sonora Smart Dodd to advocate for a day honouring fathers.

Dodd was the daughter of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart. She was raised by her father who married twice and became a widower twice with 14 children. This inspired her to create Father’s Day to honour the loving service of not only her father but all fathers.

In 1910, the first Father’s Day was celebrated in Spokane, Washington, and gradually gained recognition nationwide. Finally, in 1972, President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation officially declaring Father’s Day as a national holiday in the United States.

Theme of Father’s Day 2023

This year’s Father’s Day theme revolves around ‘Celebrating the Greatest Heroes of Our Lives’. It serves as a reminder to acknowledge the countless sacrifices, love, and support that fathers provide.

From working long hours to ensure a comfortable life for their families, to being a constant pillar of strength and guidance, fathers play an invaluable role in shaping our lives.

This theme encourages everyone – sons, daughters, wives – to express appreciation and gratitude for the selfless acts of love and dedication that fathers exhibit each day.

Celebration ideas

There are diverse ways to celebrate Father’s Day and make it a remarkable time. Families often plan special outings or prepare heartfelt surprises. Some may opt for a family picnic in the park, a hike in nature, or a day filled with activities that their fathers enjoy.

Others may give customised gifts, such as handwritten letters expressing their love and gratitude, or items that symbolise their fathers’ interests and hobbies. Moreover, quality time spent together, sharing stories, and creating new memories are among the most cherished ways to celebrate Father’s Day.