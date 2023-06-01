We’re solidly behind you, LP Anambra house-elect members assure Abure

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra House of Assembly members- elect on the platform of the Labour Party, LP, have passed a vote of confidence on the national leadership of the party led by Julius Abure, describing those challenging him as paid agents whose aim was to destroy the party.

Rising from a meeting in Awka with other candidates who lost during the March 11 election, they commended the Julius Abure- led National Working Committee and Chief Ugochukwu Emeh – led State Working Committee for the transparent and smooth operation of the party prior to, during and after the 2023 general elections.

The communique issued at the end of the meeting read: “The only leadership of our great party remains the Barr. Julius Abure -led NWC as affirmed by the court, which has vacated the restraining order issued against him.

“We therefore call on the renegades to understand that the game is up and desist forthwith from causing more distractions for the party in this critical time of tremendous efforts to recover our stolen mandates.

“We also warn all the mischief makers in the Anambra State chapter of the Labour Party, who recently illegally and fraudulently convened and attended a purported State Executive Council meeting of the party, to desist from such misleading and fraudulent venture as we will spare nothing in exposing them and their criminal transactions with their known sponsors and paymasters.

“While we shall not hesitate to unleash the full weight of the law on perpetrators and their enablers should they refuse to stop, we hereby warn them of the severe consequences of impersonation.

“The Labour Party in Anambra State remains one united family under the leadership of Chief Ugochukwu Emeh.

“We align ourselves with the NEC meeting and decisions reached at the Asaba meeting of our great party on April 18, 2023, which had in attendance our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, representatives from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), state chairmen, state secretaries, elected federal legislators and INEC monitoring team, as the overall administrative organ of the party in accordance with Article 14(2)(B)(I) of the Labour Party Constitution 2014, as amended.

“We reassure the leadership of our great party in the state and national levels of our unflinching support, while urging the law -abiding members of the party and all our supporters in the state to remain calm, strong, loyal and prayerful, as we all support the national and state leaderships of our great party in their efforts to recover the various stolen mandates of the party, particularly, that of our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.”

They also pleaded for the assistance of the NWC of LP in providing necessary documents for members -elect whose victory at the polls were being challenged at the election petition tribunal.