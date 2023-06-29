We must interrogate SDGs, find local measures of implementation – Scholars

By Elizabeth Osayande

SCHOLARS have called for the interrogation of the sustainable development goals, SDGs, to ensure the effectiveness of their implementation.

The scholars, who spoke at the 5th Faculty of Social Science Annual international conference of Lagos State University, LASU, tagged “ Social Sciences & sustainable development in Africa,” also called for local measures in the implementation of the 17 goals.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day event on Monday, the chairman of the local organising committee, LOC, of the conference, Prof. Sylvester Odion Akhaine, said there was need to question the rationale of the SDGs, based on the fact that they were formulated by colonial masters.

He said: ”I will like to say that the question on development has remained permanent in the academic discussion, not only in Africa but also across the world.

”But the position of Africa makes it imperative that we continue to interrogate the question of development in Africa. We choose the theme, as we were aware that we have just seven years left to the end of SDGs.

“For us as social scientists, we must fish out what is wrong with these policies because they are articulated based on global collectives like the United Nations played a leading role.

”But these policies are theoretically neutral. Is it the perpetuation of hegemonic regimes of the global forces, because our continent was colonized, enslaved? And when we see these policies that are imposed through agencies of global governance, we have to look out, and interrogate the contents to the extent they affect us as a people, and as a continent.

”We are talking about sustainable development, how is it current today? Because the core question is to deal with poverty, just like the millennium development goals, MDGs.

”But this time, we have to harness global resources in ways that are manageable not only for the current generation but for the future also.

“So, for us as social scientists who interpret the social world, we have to interrogate these goals to the extent that they affect us and how we can transform or transcend the conversations that are imbibed, of perpetual crises of development that we encounter on the continent.

”We are optimistic we will have some salient points to take away after the discussions.”

In his presentation, the keynote speaker, from Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration, Legon, Prof. Kingsley Agomor, reiterated that there was need to critically look at the SDGs, and sought ways to localise them for the development of the continent.

“ When you look at the human development index, Africa is lagging behind. Therefore, there is need for Africa to look at the goals, and see how we can localise and operationalize them for development. Also the role of higher educational institutions comes into play.

“ Looking at the theme of this conference, the social scientists have a lot to do. Firstly, we need to strengthen public engagement, participation, in addressing the SDGs in local ways.

”We also need to connect industry and the learning institutions. They need a link between industry and whatever we teach, the industry takes up for development of the nation. We also need to initiate and facilitate cross-personal dialogue and action on SDG implementation,” he said.

On his part, the lead speaker, a Prof. of Political Science, University of California, Prof. Kelechi Kalu, affirmed that local based-solution approach should be understood and used to solve challenges facing Africa.

He said: ”Without such local action based on a constructive understanding of global frameworks, demands and actions by external institutions are likely to negatively impact progressive development on the continent in the name of globalisation.

“Such awareness will fundamentally reinforce specific African cultural values for resolving socio-political problems, consolidate nascent democracies, and build strong communities across the continent within a contemporary civil societal framework consistent with pre-colonial age group, first daughter, market women, and secret society politics of earlier African social formations.”