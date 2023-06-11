Watch Burna Boy’s electrifying performance at UEFA Champions League Final 

Nigerian Grammy-award-winning singer, Burna Boy, on Saturday, thrilled football fans with an electrifying performance at the Ataturk Stadium, minutes before the start of the UEFA Champions League final between the Italian giant Inter Milan and the Premier League champions, Manchester City.

The Afrobeats star performed some of his hit records including global chart-topping Last Last.

Burna Boy delivers an electrifying medley performance of his global hits, “Last Last” and “It’s Plenty” live at the UEFA Champions League Final.



Burna Boy performed alongside Brazilian singer Anitta, as fans jumped off their seats in excitement.

In a video shared on social media, Burna Boy is seen enjoying the moment as well as fans at the stadium.