Waiting for Iyabo Ojo’s wedding bell to ring

By Benjamin Njoku

Iyabo Ojo’s journey in the Nigerian movie industry has been a ‘complete roller coaster ride.’ But despite her success in the industry, the actress appears incomplete without a man in her life.

Marriage remains Iyabo’s greatest travail. Her first marriage to a Lagos-based movie marketer, which she contracted at the age of 21, crashed a few years later.

The union produced two grown up children, Festus Oladunjoye Ojo, whose birthday she recently celebrated on Instagram and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo. And since then, Iyabo has not deemed it necessary to give marriage a second chance for reasons best known to her.

Though in recent times, the actress has been flaunting her new lover boy on social media, giving fans the impression that their amorous romance may end in marriage.

The actress unveiled her new lover, Paul Okoye, an Igbo man and entertainment guru to the world at her 45th birthday last December on her Instagram page.

Iyabo shared a romantic video compilation showing photos and other shorter clips of the lovebirds spending romantic moments together with Nigerian singer, Simi’s ‘Complete Me’ as the background song. Recently, she also shared another stunning photo of them kissing and having a swell time at a social function.

Engrossed by the burning flame of love in their eyes, the mother of two penned down, “@pauloo2104 forever is the deal.” One hopes that the outspoken actress will walk down the aisle with her man soon, as age is no longer on her side at 46.