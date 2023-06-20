Vote buying: Stop persecuting Emefiele, Ex-presidential aspirant tells FG

Charles Udo Udeogaranya

A former APC presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya has asked the Federal government to stop their acts of persecution against Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Udeogaranya emphasized that it’s clear his ordeal is suspiciously emanating mainly from the New Naira redesign project, a process that helped reduced vote buying drastically during the 2023 general elections.

Udeogaranya observed that though the New Naira redesign programme brought untold hardship to many Nigerians, however, we must also not forget that the same helped elect several legislators, and governors and gave credence to the presidential election on which, the Judiciary is doing their best to determine justice.

The programme also elevated many Nigerians into the acquisition of Electronic platform skills, necessary in a 21st-century world.

He further stressed that if vote buying was allowed to fully have it way, the 2023 general election would be a no-contest against the opposition.