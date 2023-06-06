Visionary Voices debut @ Thought Pyramid Art Centre

By Chukwuma Ajakah, edited by Oas Amadi

Exceptionally talented budding artists took the centre stage at the Thought Pyramid Art Center, Ikoyi, Lagos last Saturday as the famous gallery hosted the inaugural edition of an art exhibition, tagged, “Visionary Voices: Celebrating Young Artistic and Literary Talents”.

Visionary Voices, a brainchild of Mrs. Odunayo Adegbaju, a Chemistry Teacher at Okun Ajah Community Senior Secondary School, Eti -Osa, Lagos featured 42 works selected from 145 entries received from student artists of three secondary schools in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos, Nigeria.

The participants wowed the audience with their various entries, representing divergent genres of arts and creative writing at the collaborative exhibition.

According to the Project Initiator and Coordinator, Odunayo Adegbaju, “Visionary Voices is an exceptional exhibition that recognizes and nurtures the

immense potentials of young, talented individuals in visual arts and creative writing.”

The epochal event marked the commencement of a much broader vision as the “Chemistry Teacher” with unmitigated passion for arts desires to have aspiring artists in not only Lagos, but other parts of Nigeria on the global stage.

Odunayo expressed the hope that “The bright future of artistic expressions conveyed by the remarkable young visionaries” would attract global attention as their impact transcends the shores of Nigeria.

Visionary Voices featured the works of selected visual artists, creative writers and dramatists from Okun Ajah Community Senior Secondary School,, Eti- Osa, Olomu

Community Senior Secondary School, Ajah, and Eti-Osa Community Senior High School,

Sangotedo, Eti-Osa LGA, Lagos, Nigeria.

Besides the main art exhibition, highlights of the day included the launch of a collection of short stories and poems, titled, “Echoes”, poetry recitations, command performance of a stage play, “Night of Sorrow” and book reading.

The anthology features works written by students of the select schools. Interestingly, some of the contributing authors also exhibited their own artworks, revealing that they are multi-talented.

The art exhibition proper featured the following student artists: Akinlolu Fuhad, Saluta Mabel, Prosper Udoh, Obuesi Chisom, Sehe Joseph, Godfrey Akpan, Enikanoselu Timileyin, Bankole Faith and Alozie Ugochukwu.

The anthology, “Echoes” compiled by Odunayo Adegbaju with the assistance of Sodeke Dimeji and

Ademola Adefolami contains eight short stories and forty-six poems.

Altogether, fifteen talented visual artists enrolled into the programme, but after the tough training sessions, nine artists emerged as finalists.

The Project Team comprised the following resource persons as facilitators, jury and role models: Wallace Ejoh, Desmond Kakulu,

Ms Aminat Owosanya, Esin Utibe Joan, Oluwatosin Jekami (Project Manager/ Co-curator), Oviie Omatsola (Exhibition Curator), Oyindamola Adeniyi-Jekami (Creative Consultant) and Odunayo Adegbaju (Initiator and Coordinator).

The event was well attended by enthusiastic parents, school administrators such as principals and representatives of the Ministry of Education, teachers, students, art enthusiasts and the press-electronic and print media.

The organisers believe that the initiative would serve as a vital catalyst for nurturing artistic and literary talents

from public secondary schools, among whom is a large number of indigent students whose talents and passions might be wasted due to the absence of opportunities for self-expression.

While reacting to the successful outing of Visionary Voices, Mrs Odunayo attributed to the collaborative efforts of all and sundry, saying: “The success of the exhibition and book launch was made possible through the collaborative

efforts of Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Mrs Oyindamola Adeniyi-Jekami, Ayodeji

Okewumi, participating schools, dedicated teachers, enthusiastic volunteers, and generous sponsors whose unwavering support and commitment to nurturing young talents played a

pivotal role in creating a platform for our public secondary school students to showcase their artistic and literary abilities.”

The Coordinator further stressed that “Visionary Voices serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and inclusivity.” She noted that each poem,

play or short story featured in “Echoes” as well as the artworks displayed represents a unique journey, showcasing the talents, resilience and creativity of the students through whose works the viewers would explore the diverse perspectives of life and immerse themselves in their imaginative realms.’

Agreeing with this view point, Artistic Director at Thought Pyramid Center, Jeff Ajueshi, observed that “The symbiotic relationship the exhibiting students have with their their immediate community has played a pivotal role in shaping their final output for this exhibition.”

Moreoved, Jeff Ajueshi noted that the shared passion between the gallery and the initiator had

alllowed the young artists to flourish and break barriers. ” “These students have created an inspiring collection of creative writing that transcends boundaries, showcasing the transformative

power of art in bridging gaps and fostering understanding.

From vibrant paintings and thought-provoking compositions, this event is a kaleidoscope of

emotions and narratives; a testament to the unyielding spirit of our students, who have overcome

challenges with sheer determination and embraced their artistic voices.”

In similar vein, Ovie Omatsola, Exhibition Curator commended

the Initiator and Coordinator of Visionary Voices, Mrs Odunayo Adegbaju, for her relentless spirit, saying: “Together, we have created a vibrant tapestry of artistic expression, capturing the essence of these students’ journeys and celebrating their immense talents. This art exhibition and anthology launch embody the spirit of public senior secondary schools in Nigeria, including the boundless

creativity within the walls, and the collaborative efforts of our entire community. Every aspect of the art exhibition has been carefully orchestrated to

ensure a seamless and captivating experience for all attendees while showcasing the immense talent

of our young artists. I have had the privilege to select and curate a diverse range of artworks that exemplify the unique voices and perspectives of our students. Each piece has been chosen to not

only captivate the eye but also provoke thought, stir emotions, and inspire dialogue.

The artworks displayed here today represent a tapestry of emotions, ideas, and experiences. From

vibrant paintings and intricate subjects to thought-provoking themes, each piece tells a story—inviting you to immerse yourself in the world of our young artists, to challenge perceptions,

and celebrate the power of artistic expressions which have filled our halls with beauty and inspiration.”

One feature that made the event unique was the inclusion of a mentorship programme that availed the participants trainers and models whose tutelage helped harness their latent potentials and confidence required to soar in their various genres.

The participants were drawn from three secondary schools in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Nigeria, namely, Okun-Ajah Community Senior Secondary School, Eti-Osa; Olomu Senior Secondary School, Ajah and Eti-Osa Community

Senior High School, Sangotedo.

Speaking on the contributions of the participants, Project Initiator and Coordinator, Mrs. Odunayo Adegbaju said: “Their incredible masterpieces inspire me.

This project aimed to unlock their imagination, encourage self-expression, and empower them to

share their unique voices with the world. The students have exceeded my expectations.

The artworks and words capture the essence of human experiences and will touch the hearts

of those who witness them. The paintings, poems, drama, and stories transport us to

different realms, evoking emotions and provoking introspection.”

While commending the youngsters for their commitment and zeal, Adegbaju implores them to sustain the momentum as they hold on to their dreams: “To each of you, I offer my heartfelt congratulations. You have created remarkable art and stories, touching the lives of those who have witnessed your creativity. As you pursue your future endeavors,

remember that your creativity knows no bounds. I have seen remarkable personal growth and transformation in each of you. Hesitant brushes have gained

confidence, trembling hands have become self-assured, and timid voices developed into fearless

narratives. Your resilience, determination, and vulnerability are all inspiring.

You have not only created art and stories, but also built a supportive community where ideas are exchanged and friendships nurtured. You have learned the value of collaboration, the strength of unity and

working together towards a common vision.

As we conclude this project, I encourage you to carry its spirit within you. Remember the lessons

you have learned about self-expression, embrace your unique voice and the transformative power

of art. Let the lessons be a reminder of your ability to create magic and make a difference in others’ lives.”

In her remarks, Dr. R. A. Salisu, Principal,

Okun Ajah Community Senior Secondary School, Eti Osa commended the organizers, saying;

“By your interaction with the school, our students have the rare opportunity to express themselves

through psychomotor skills combining their cognitive and affective skills to blossom creatively in different spheres of art, including poetry, drama, fine art, dance and music. Art exhibitions can connect forms visually, showing contrast, difference,

indifference and agreement between objects. This project has helped our students to gather ideas within and beyond the gallery. This is a form of knowledge production and visualized research for our students.”

Dignitaries that attended the event chaired by Mr Akintayo Brown, include the Guest Speaker, Dr. Ifeanyi Obi whose speech on “Nurturing talents together” resonated with all stakeholders in children education, the Chief Launcher, Mrs Temitayo Adetoro, Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Education District III, Dr.dowu Olufunke Oyetola, who was represented by Mrs Adeola Adesewa Agunbiade and the principals of the participating schools.

The anthology, “ECHOES” features young creative writers such as Agnes Ubanga, Saluta Mabel, Samuel Bright, Soladgun Aishat, Anita Okon, Usman Shola Ramat, Precious Jacob, Babatunde Taiwo, Moses Blessing, Oluchi Ojukwu, Uko The Light, Precious Ugwu, Dauda Adijat, Mohanye Saviour and the Visionary Voices Coordinator, Adegbaju Odunayo whose poem, “I am a Teacher” succinctly captures the essence of the entire project.

In her brief review of the anthology, the Creative Consultant, Visionary Voices,

Oyindamola Adeniyi-Jekami reminisced on the synergy that culminated in the final text production, saying: “It has been an incredible journey, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such a talented and dedicated team of creative experts, students and educators.”

Oyindamola revealed that “Echoes is a collection of poems, and stories written by Nigerian public senior secondary school

students who possess the potential of becoming successful creative writers and editors in future,” adding that “As the title suggests, Echoes is about the reverberations of the past from the perspectives of millennials and the students’ attempts to shape our present and future with their creative power.” She further observed that “The anthology reflects the diverse voices of the contributors as

each piece in the anthology offers a fresh narrative on several themes that cut across family, society, age and more.

“The piece could be a poem about the cyclical nature of time, a story about a character revisiting an old memory or an essay reflecting on a personal journey of growth and

change.”

Oyindamola expressed the hope that the messages in the anthology will resonate with readers, noting that “By sharing our stories and experiences, we can create a sense of connection and understanding that transcend our differences as our stories are important and our voices deserve to be heard.”

Together with the fascinating artworks exhibited, the novel collection showcases the remarkable

perspectives of the young artists and creative writers, harnessing their voices to explore divergent themes that

resonate across cultures and socio-economic backgrounds.

Every piece of work reflects the rich potentials, vibrant energy and creative ingenuity of the youngsters as they navigate through the various art forms.

According to one of the facilitators, Ayodeji Okewunmi, “These young individuals, from diverse

backgrounds have crafted stories and poems that not only reflect their

understanding of the world, but also their capacity to envision and shape its future.

These young visionaries have demonstrated an extraordinary

commitment to their craft and a passion for self-expression that has been nothing short of

inspirational. As they navigated the challenges of collaboration and creation, they grew as

artists, writers, and individuals, furthering their journey towards becoming creative leaders.

This anthology, as part of the Visionary Voices project, stands as a testament to their talent,

dedication, and potential. Their work is a beacon of hope for the future as it illuminates the path

towards a world enriched by creativity and insight. Certainly, these pieces will not only

captivate readers, but also inspire others to follow in their footsteps and make their own mark in the

world.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to Mrs. Odunayo Adegbaju and Oyindamola Adeniyi-Jekami

for their unwavering commitment to nurturing these young talents. Their tireless efforts have made Visionary Voices not just a project, but a nurturing platform for artistic growth.

I also want to express my deep gratitude to our young creators. Your work has truly touched our

hearts and your dedication to your craft has left an indelible mark on all of us involved in this

project. Your creativity truly knows no bounds. I am confident that each of you will continue to shine brightly in your future endeavours.”

To the readers, she enthused: “I invite you to open your hearts and minds to these extraordinary pieces

of art and literature. They are not just the voices of today; they are the visionary voices of a future

with admiration and profound respect.”

Explaining the motive behind the initiative, the Project Manager and Co-curator, Adetiloye Oluwatosin Jekami

stated that “Visionary Voices aims to provide a platform for young visual artists and creative writers from public senior secondary schools in Nigeria to converge.”

“Today, we are thrilled to witness the realization of this dream,” he said, adding that

“Our dedication lies in creating an experience that ignites conversations and makes a lasting impact on the artistic community and beyond. Your investment in the success story of these diligent students will have a profound impact on their artistic journey.”

UK-based Creative Editor, Dimeji Sodeke, in a virtual message transmitted at the event provided insightful tips into the content and quality of the book: “Echoes is a remarkable collection of poems and short

stories written by a group of young minds who have set out to explore

diverse issues facing our contemporary society. As an editor, I am deeply impressed by the level of creativity and imagination displayed by these young chaps. Reading their work has given me a renewed

sense of hope for the future and a belief in the power of youth to effect positive change in the world. What strikes me most about these young writers is their passion and commitment to finding expression for their ideas. They have a deep understanding of the complex issues that face our world today, from domestic issues and girl child syndrome to social inequality and political unrest. But

rather than succumbing to despair or hopelessness, they

have chosen to use their voices and their creativity to inspire

change.

The pieces in Echoes are as varied and diverse as the writers

themselves, reflecting a range of perspectives and experiences. Some are deeply personal and introspective, while others are more outward-looking, exploring the

connections between individuals and communities across

the globe. All are united, however, by a common thread of hope and a vision for a better world.

Their words are powerful, their ideas are inspiring.”