Villa take Tielemans from relegated Leicester

Tielemans

Aston Villa said on Saturday they had agreed a deal to sign Belgium international midfielder Youri Tielemans as the exodus of players from relegated Leicester begins.

Villa said the 26-year-old will join them on July 1 after four years at Leicester, who are facing life in the Championship next season.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans.

“The Belgian international will officially become a Villan on July 1 after his contract with Leicester City has expired.”

Tielemans began his career at Anderlecht before moving to French club Monaco.

He moved to Leicester in a £40 million deal in July 2019 after a successful loan spell during the second half of the previous season.

He made a total of 195 appearances for the Foxes and scored 28 goals, including the long-range winner in the 1-0 win against Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final.

He played for Belgium at the finals of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and Euro 2020.

Villa will play in European competition for the first time in 13 years next season after sealing a place in the Europa Conference League.