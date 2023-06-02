Video: Tinubu meets APC governors at the Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Arrives at the Aso villa. He is currently meeting with the members of the Progressive Governors Forum pic.twitter.com/eYSeL8VFXS — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) June 2, 2023

The President, who was joined by Vice President Kashim Shettima, is meeting with the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the first time since his inauguration.

Those in the meeting include governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Professor Babagana Zulum (Borno), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

Others are Uba Sani (Kaduna), Dikko Radda (Katsina), Father Hyacinth Alia (Benue), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Umar Bago (Niger), Aliyu Ahmed (Sokoto), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi) and Bassey Otu (Cross River)

APC governors not seen at the meeting include Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Biodun Oyebanji, and Dr Nasir Idris (Kebbi).

Also in the meeting are the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu

The agenda of the meeting, which kicked at about 11:35am, was unknown as at the time of filing this report.