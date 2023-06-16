Video: Oil theft will be stopped, says Asari Dokubo after meeting Tinubu

A former Niger Delta agitator, Asari Dokubo has vowed that there will be zero oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

Dokubo stated this after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Friday.

Dokubo stated this after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Friday.

He said, “It’s just to come and see my father and give him a word of support for what he has achieved and what he has done so far.

“When I’m speaking about the President, I’m speaking from a personal point of view. I will do everything to make my father succeed.

“That is a promise I’ve given to myself and to him (Tinubu). Oil theft will be stopped. There will be zero oil in the Niger Delta In shaa Allahu,” said Dokubo.